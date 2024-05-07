 'Fired A Month After Promotion': Indian Techie Let Go By Elon Musk's Tesla After 7 Years At Company
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusiness'Fired A Month After Promotion': Indian Techie Let Go By Elon Musk's Tesla After 7 Years At Company

'Fired A Month After Promotion': Indian Techie Let Go By Elon Musk's Tesla After 7 Years At Company

In the mail, titled 'Company Restructuring and Staff Changes', the Musk-led company, after long drawn out of 'explanation', breaks the news to Saini's sister, by saying that 'her position has been eliminated'.

Juviraj AnchilUpdated: Tuesday, May 07, 2024, 11:17 AM IST
article-image

Tesla has been stuck in eye of the storm for a long time now. It was in April, that the Elon Musk-led company laid off 10 per cent of its workforce. All this came to pass amid declining sales, and a subsequent drop in revenues.

Fired a Month After Promotion

In another development concerning the troubled EV-giant, an Indian IT professional, was let go from the company. This development shuddered the life of the individual, just after a month of her promotion.

The ordeal was brought to light by the former Tesla employee's brother, Jatin Saini. Saini shared a screengrab of the email, or 'cold mail', that his sister received.

In the mail, titled 'Company Restructuring and Staff Changes', the Musk-led company, after a long drawn-out 'explanation', breaks the news to Saini's sister, by saying that 'her position has been eliminated'.

Read Also
'Courage, Thy Name Is Jaspreet': Anand Mahindra Lauds 10-Year-Old Egg Roll Seller; Vows To Help Him
article-image
According to reports, as a part of this promotion, Saini's sister had to relocate from New Jersey to an arguably exorbitant Washington DC. This, in fact could add to Saini's existing predicaments.

According to reports, as a part of this promotion, Saini's sister had to relocate from New Jersey to an arguably exorbitant Washington DC. This, in fact could add to Saini's existing predicaments. | Image: Wikipedia

According to reports, it was only a month before this happened, that she (Saini's sister) was promoted in the company ranks, raising a lot of questions surrounding the orientation and sudden structural changes, that are implemented in the company, which could be deemed hasty.

Tesla Troubles Continue

According to reports, as a part of this promotion, Saini's sister had to relocate from New Jersey to an arguably exorbitant Washington, DC. This, in fact, could add to Saini's existing predicaments.

Read Also
Elon Musk’s ‘Hardcore Mode’: Fires Tesla's Entire Supercharging Team In Latest Round Of...
article-image

Tesla, which has been facing fierce competition from China's BYD, has been vying to hold onto its pole position in the EV race. It was just at the beginning of the year, when reports of Tesla's sales emerged, these reports showcased its worst sales numbers for the first time since the dreaded pandemic years. Subsequently, Tesla's profits also stumbled by a whopping 55 per cent. It was post these developments, that Elon Musk spoke of a certain restructuring, that later left as many as 15,000 of its employees without a paycheck.

Tesla shares ended the day on 7 May (6 May in US) with a 1.97 per cent gain, with its overall numbers scaling to USD 184.76.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Macbook On First Day At Job? CRED's Kunal Shah's Unique Method Shows The Need For 'Trust' In...

Macbook On First Day At Job? CRED's Kunal Shah's Unique Method Shows The Need For 'Trust' In...

New Toyota Innova Crysta GX+ Hits Indian Market at Rs 21.39 Lakh

New Toyota Innova Crysta GX+ Hits Indian Market at Rs 21.39 Lakh

'Fired A Month After Promotion': Indian Techie Let Go By Elon Musk's Tesla After 7 Years At Company

'Fired A Month After Promotion': Indian Techie Let Go By Elon Musk's Tesla After 7 Years At Company

Boeing Faces New Probe Over Skipped Test In 787 Dreamliner

Boeing Faces New Probe Over Skipped Test In 787 Dreamliner

FMCG Shares Soar At Dalal Street As Demand Exhibits Recovery, Nestle Dabur And HUL Among The Gainers

FMCG Shares Soar At Dalal Street As Demand Exhibits Recovery, Nestle Dabur And HUL Among The Gainers