'Fired A Month After Promotion': Indian Techie Let Go By Elon Musk's Tesla After 7 Years At Company

Tesla has been stuck in eye of the storm for a long time now. It was in April, that the Elon Musk-led company laid off 10 per cent of its workforce. All this came to pass amid declining sales, and a subsequent drop in revenues.

Fired a Month After Promotion

In another development concerning the troubled EV-giant, an Indian IT professional, was let go from the company. This development shuddered the life of the individual, just after a month of her promotion.

The ordeal was brought to light by the former Tesla employee's brother, Jatin Saini. Saini shared a screengrab of the email, or 'cold mail', that his sister received.

In the mail, titled 'Company Restructuring and Staff Changes', the Musk-led company, after a long drawn-out 'explanation', breaks the news to Saini's sister, by saying that 'her position has been eliminated'.

According to reports, as a part of this promotion, Saini's sister had to relocate from New Jersey to an arguably exorbitant Washington DC. This, in fact could add to Saini's existing predicaments. | Image: Wikipedia

According to reports, it was only a month before this happened, that she (Saini's sister) was promoted in the company ranks, raising a lot of questions surrounding the orientation and sudden structural changes, that are implemented in the company, which could be deemed hasty.

Tesla Troubles Continue

According to reports, as a part of this promotion, Saini's sister had to relocate from New Jersey to an arguably exorbitant Washington, DC. This, in fact, could add to Saini's existing predicaments.

Tesla, which has been facing fierce competition from China's BYD, has been vying to hold onto its pole position in the EV race. It was just at the beginning of the year, when reports of Tesla's sales emerged, these reports showcased its worst sales numbers for the first time since the dreaded pandemic years. Subsequently, Tesla's profits also stumbled by a whopping 55 per cent. It was post these developments, that Elon Musk spoke of a certain restructuring, that later left as many as 15,000 of its employees without a paycheck.

Tesla shares ended the day on 7 May (6 May in US) with a 1.97 per cent gain, with its overall numbers scaling to USD 184.76.