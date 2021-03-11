Watch: Shriram City Union Finance’s YS Chakravarti and SBFC Finance’s Aseem Dhru will talk at 'The Future of Banking' webinar series

The changing dynamics in the financial sector, especially banking, calls for regulations that are futuristic in nature. In order to understand the regulatory needs of the financial sector, the Free Press Journal is organising the fifth session on ‘The Future of Banking’. This session will focus on regulatory changes that will be needed in India to help the financial sector grow.
The session will be held at 3pm onwards on March 12, 2021. This session will have experts from the finance space like YS Chakravarti, MD and CEO, Shriram City Union Finance and Aseem Dhru, Founder and CEO of SBFC Finance. This discussion will be moderated by RN Bhaskar, consulting editor, Free Press Journal. This will be the last session of the five-part webinar series ‘The Future of Banking’.
About the panelists:
Yalamati Srinivasa Chakravarti joined Shriram City Union Finance Limited in the year 2008 as Executive Director. He was elevated to the position of Chief Operating Officer of the company in 2010. In July 2019, he was promoted as the chief of Shriram City Union Finance Limited. He has contributed significantly to enable and streamline the operations of Shriram City under his stewardship. His association with Shriram Group started as an executive trainee with Shriram Chits and he rose to the position of Chief Executive of the organisation by 1998.
Aseem Dhru is a banker with more than 25 plus years of extensive experience. Prior to founding SBFC Finance, he was associated with HDFC Bank and was working closely with Aditya Puri for 20 years. As part of the HDFC Bank Leadership Team, he built and launched various businesses like loans against property, business banking, commercial vehicles, infrastructure finance, agriculture, home loans, etc. He has been director at HDB Finance Ltd and former MD and CEO, HDFC Securities Ltd. He also served on the advisory board of NSE.
