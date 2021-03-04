The Future of Banking webinar series: Embedded Finance for MSMEs with appropriate technology to be the right mix for future growth, says former RBI deputy Viral Acharya

Viral Acharya, a C.V. Starr Professor of Economics in the Department of Finance at New York University Stern School of Business (NYU-Stern) and former deputy governor of Reserve Bank of India (RBI), delivered the keynote address for the five-part webinar series on the Future of Banking. The session focused on Embedded Finance and MSMEs accompanied by the right technology which will change the way lending will take place in the future.

Acharya, an Academic Advisor to the Federal Reserve Banks of New York and Philadelphia, has also written about this in his book ‘Quest for Restoring Financial Stability in India’

The session was moderated by FPJ, consulting editor, RN Bhaskar.

Edited Excerpts:



Banking in India today

Today, look at the landscape of banking in India and at the progress India has made in technology. Banking cannot remain untouched by the technological revolution in India, while other sectors explore it.

The Future of Banking in India will depend on the way India will embrace technology going forward — still pursuing their traditional function of extending credit for those who can put it for productive use in the economy.

The credit landscape is full of paradoxes. On one hand, Indian banks have the highest non-performing asset ratio (NPAs) in the world, on the other, India does not have a lot of credit penetration in terms of credit to GDP. Normally, NPAs are high among countries which are usually overbanked. But for segments of India, especially micro, small and medium-sized enterprises, it is not true.

Banks, who are in the business of providing formal credit, only cater to 16 per cent of the demand. Most of the MSMEs credits are actually informal. Therefore, it is outside of the banking system. Typically, within the MSMEs, the banking credit is generally extended to those firms with higher turnover.

Reports like RBI’s UK Sinha MSME report 2019 and IFC Financing MSME report of 2018, have noted that the situation of formal credit to MSMEs in India is more like a tip of an iceberg. There is a lot of demand that is not visible. It is informal. It tends to be small loans at a high-interest rate. It does not tend to have a customised nature that MSMEs typically need. MSMEs have had a rough landing in the economy for one reason or the other over the last five years.

In any part of the world, including developed countries like the United States (US), MSMEs are the largest employers. Meanwhile, in India, MSMEs have not thrived as per their potential. There are many reasons for this. But one wonders if the lack of access to formal credit is one such reason.





Finance scenario in India

The informal finance of India right now is arranged in a very complex manner. Here no one knows who is connected to whom. There is a set of potential financiers and borrowers. There are attempts made to reduce lender and borrower distances by appointing various kinds of agents and in that process all kinds of complex linkages are being set up. However, in the end, the level of credit extension that we create for formal finance is not that large.

Right at the centre, there are banks. Right at the upper rim, there are MSMEs. MSMEs are interacting with different platforms for different aspects like dealing with GSTN, GEM, online platforms and other intermediaries — these are the entities in the intermediaries rim. They are connected to MSMEs on the outside. This will allow banks to travel to the MSMEs with help of these intermediaries very quickly.