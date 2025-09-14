Walmart-Owned Flipkart Posts ₹5,189 Crore Loss In FY25 Even As Revenues Rise 17.3 Per Cent

Flipkart | File/ Representative Image

New Delhi: Walmart-owned e-commerce giant Flipkart India Private Limited saw widening of consolidated losses to Rs 5,189 crore in the financial year ended March 2025, according to data accessed by business intelligence platform Tofler.

An email sent to Flipkart for comments on the financials did not elicit a response.

Flipkart India's losses stood at Rs 4,248.3 crore in the preceding financial year.

The company recorded a 17.3 per cent increase in consolidated revenue from operations at Rs 82,787.3 crore in FY25, from Rs 70,541.9 crore in FY24.

The company's total expenses for the fiscal year swelled 17.4 per cent to Rs 88,121.4 crore.

The primary driver of the company's expenses was the purchase of stock-in-trade, which surged to Rs 87,737.8 crore in FY25 against Rs 74,271.2 crore a year ago.

Finance costs also saw a significant jump, about 57 per cent, to about Rs 454 crore in FY25.

Flipkart Internet Private Limited, the entity which operates e-commerce marketplace, narrowed its losses to Rs 1,494.2 crore in FY25, according to the document shared by Tofler.

The company had posted a consolidated loss of Rs 2,358.7 crore in FY24.

The firm also reported narrowing of loss on a standalone basis to Rs 1,568.6 crore in FY25 from Rs 2, 296.2 crore in FY24.

"Flipkart Internet Private Limited, an e-commerce marketplace, reported its revenues for the financial year 2024-25 as Rs 20,746 crore, a 14 per cent jump since the last financial year," Tofler said on the standalone performance of Flipkart.

The e-commerce firm had posted a standalone revenue of Rs 18,187.7 crore in FY24.

"The company's total expenses for the fiscal were reported as Rs 22,315 crore, Tofler said.

The revenue in consolidated basis has increased to Rs 20,807.4 crore during the reported fiscal from Rs 18, 241.6 crore in FY24, as per the documents.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)