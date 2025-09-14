Mcap Of Top Firms Rises By ₹1.69 Lakh Cr, Bajaj Finance Leads The Rally

Eight of the 10 most valued firms added Rs 1.69 lakh crore in market cap last week. |

New Delhi: Eight of India’s top-10 most valued companies together added Rs 1.69 lakh crore to their market capitalisation last week, tracking strong gains in the equity market. Bajaj Finance emerged as the biggest gainer, while Hindustan Unilever and LIC saw declines in their valuations.

The BSE benchmark Sensex itself climbed 1,193.94 points, or 1.47 per cent, during the week, boosting overall investor wealth.

Bajaj Finance, Infosys shine

Bajaj Finance’s valuation jumped the most, rising by Rs 40,788.38 crore to Rs 6,24,239.65 crore. Infosys also witnessed a sharp rise of Rs 33,736.83 crore, pushing its total market value to Rs 6,33,773.30 crore.

TCS and Reliance add big gains

IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) added Rs 30,970.83 crore, taking its valuation to Rs 11,33,926.72 crore. Meanwhile, Reliance Industries, India’s most valued firm, saw its mcap climb by Rs 27,741.57 crore to Rs 18,87,509.28 crore.

Banks contribute to the rally

Among lenders, State Bank of India added Rs 15,092.06 crore to reach Rs 7,59,956.75 crore. ICICI Bank gained Rs 10,644.91 crore, taking its mcap to Rs 10,12,362.33 crore. HDFC Bank, the country’s most valued lender, added Rs 6,141.63 crore to Rs 14,84,585.95 crore.

Telecom giant Bharti Airtel also inched up, gaining Rs 4,390.62 crore to Rs 10,85,737.87 crore.

HUL, LIC slip

On the downside, Hindustan Unilever’s valuation fell by Rs 12,429.34 crore to Rs 6,06,265.03 crore, while LIC saw a marginal drop of Rs 1,454.75 crore, with its mcap standing at Rs 5,53,152.67 crore.

Ranking stays unchanged

Despite the weekly shifts, Reliance Industries retained the top spot, followed by HDFC Bank, TCS, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, SBI, Infosys, Bajaj Finance, HUL and LIC.