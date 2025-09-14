Can You Afford The Newest iPhone 17? Here's How Many Workdays It'll Cost You In India

iPhone 17 Pro Max (R) and iPhone 17 Pro (L) | Apple

If you've ever wondered how many days you'd need to grind at work to afford Apple's latest iPhone 17 Pro, you’re not alone. For many in India, it’s not just about wanting the latest tech; it’s about whether your paycheck can even get you close. A new global iPhone Affordability Index just dropped, and the numbers are eye-opening, especially if you're living in India.

While people in wealthier nations can walk into an Apple store after a few days' work and grab the newest iPhone, others may have to spend months earning just enough for the same privilege. Let's break it down.

iPhone 17 Pro Max (R), iPhone 17 Air (Centre), iPhone 17 (L) | Apple

What is the iPhone Affordability Index?

The iPhone Affordability Index measures how many full working days (based on an 8-hour shift) the average worker in each country needs to buy the iPhone 17 Pro (256GB). It's calculated by dividing the retail price of the iPhone by the average daily wage in that country.

And while Apple's newest iPhone may have some impressive upgrades, affordability varies wildly depending on where you live.

India: Most expensive place to buy an iPhone

Yes, you read that right. India tops the chart as the least affordable country for the iPhone 17 Pro (256GB), according to the latest data.

Here’s the math:

iPhone 17 Pro (256GB) price in India: Rs 82,900

Average daily wage (India): Rs 518 (approx.)

Workdays needed: 160 full working days

That's over five months of working every weekday, without spending a single rupee, just to buy the phone, and that’s for the base Pro model, not even the 512GB variant which is priced at Rs 1,02,900.

How does India compare to the rest of the world?

Here's a look at how many workdays people in other countries would need to put in to afford the same phone:

Most affordable countries (workdays needed)

Luxembourg: 3

Switzerland: 3

USA, Belgium, Denmark, Netherlands, Norway: 4

Germany, Australia, Canada, Ireland, Finland, Austria: 5

France, Sweden: 6

UK, New Zealand: 7

Singapore, Italy, UAE: 8

Spain: 9

In these high-income countries, buying the iPhone 17 is roughly equivalent to working for less than two weeks.

Middle-Tier Affordability

Czechia: 12

Poland: 17

Portugal: 24

Hungary: 27

Chile: 32

Still doable, though not exactly pocket change.

Least Affordable Countries

Malaysia: 45

Thailand: 61

Brazil: 77

Türkiye: 89

Vietnam: 99

Philippines: 101

India: 160

India is not only at the bottom of the list, it’s significantly worse than the next country (Philippines) by nearly 60 workdays. That's two extra months of work.

iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro Max | Apple Store

Why is the gap so huge?

The disparity comes down to two main things:

Import Taxes & Premium Pricing: Apple devices are more expensive in India due to duties and local pricing strategies.

Low Average Wages: India's average daily income is far below global levels, which widens the affordability gap.

Even as India's tech ecosystem grows rapidly, the iPhone remains a high-end luxury, far out of reach for most middle-income earners.

iPhone 17 pricing in India

iPhone 17 Pro 256GB: Rs 82,900

iPhone 17 Pro 512GB: Rs 1,02,900

And remember, these prices don’t include accessories, insurance, or AppleCare.