 iPhone 17 Series Pre-Orders Kick Off in India: Full Pricing, Launch Deals and Availability Details
The iPhone 17 range is priced starting at Rs. 82,900. The iPhone 17 Pro Max gets a new 2TB model. Apple has scrapped 128GB storage and has introduced 256GB as base storage.

Tasneem KanchwalaUpdated: Friday, September 12, 2025, 05:19 PM IST
article-image
iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro Max | Apple Store

Apple has started taking pre-orders for the iPhone 17 range in India. This includes all the four models - the iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. Apple has upgraded the base storage to 256GB and has even introduced a 2TB storage option for the iPhone 17 Pro Max. The most expensive iPhone 17 model is the iPhone 17 Pro Max 2TB model, which is listed for Rs. 2,29,900 in India.

iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max launch offers

While pre-orders have begun in India, Apple will ship the iPhone models from September 19. Open sale will also begin on the same day. As part of launch offers, Apple is offering no-cost EMI of up to six months, and up to Rs. 5,000 instant cashback on American Express, Axis Bank, and ICICI Bank card holders. Apple Trade-in and GST benefits have also been listed.

iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max price in India

Coming to the pricing, the iPhone 17 is priced in India starting at Rs. 82900 for the 256GB and Rs. 1,02,900 for the 512 GB model. Colour options include Lavender, Sage, Mist Blue, White, Black.

The iPhone Air is priced in India at Rs. 1,19,900 for the 256GB, Rs. 1,39,900 for the 512GB model, and Rs. 1,59,900 for the 1TB model. Colour options include Sky Blue, Light Gold, Space Black, Cloud White.

The iPhone 17 Pro is priced in India starting at Rs. 1,34,900 for the 256GB, Rs. 1,54,900 for the 512GB model, and Rs. 1,74,900 for the 1TB option. Colour options include Deep Blue, Cosmic Orange, Silver.

Lasltly, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is priced in India starting at Rs. 1,49,900 for the 256GB, Rs. 1,69,900 for the 512GB option, Rs. 1,89,900 for the 1TB model, and Rs. 2,29,900 for the 2TB model. Colour options include Deep Blue, Cosmic Orange, Silver.

iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max specifications

The iPhone 17 features a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate, powered by the A18 Bionic chip, and a dual-camera system with a 48-megapixel primary and 12-megapixel ultrawide lens. The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max come with 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch LTPO OLED displays, respectively, both with 120Hz refresh rates, and are powered by the A18 Pro chip. They feature a triple-camera setup with a 48-megapixel main, 48-megapixel ultrawide, and 12-megapixel 5x telephoto lens. The iPhone 17 Air, a new addition, offers a 6.6-inch OLED display, A18 chip, and a dual-camera system similar to the base model, but with a thinner, lightweight design. All models include Apple Intelligence features and a 12-megapixel TrueDepth front camera.

