Twitter Blue disabled in US; no clarity on if its temporary or permanent

Twitter rolls out $8 monthly fee for blue tick verification service on iOS | File

After announcing blue tick verification as a paid service Twitter seems to have disabled the service in the US. Twitter users took to Twitter to say that it is no longer available in the US.

Twitter Blue disabled in US | Twitter

Users said that when they checked with Twitter's API and the in-app purchases for Twitter Blue Verified they no longer see it as posted for production. There is no clarification on the feature being disabled or if there is a technical glitch.

Twitter Blue is currently unavailable and given the direction of the last few days I can't tell you if it's because Musk is backtracking over the legal threats from the FTC and multiple brands, or if something broke and there's no one left who knows how to fix it, or both. — The Call is Coming from Inside the Nash (@Nash076) November 11, 2022

Twitter Blue has been disabled in the US. I repeat, Twitter Blue has been disabled in the US. Good job on the successful launch everyone. — janine granda (@beingjanine) November 11, 2022

Twitter Blue

Twitter Blue was a plan that was going to cost $7.99 per month and it was launched on iPhones in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and UK.

Twitter blue features were to include long videos and priority in replies, mentions and search. The company also claimed to reduce the number of ads to half and make the ads more relevant to the users.

This addition was supposed to help the company fight against the bots.

Twitter Blue in India

The feature is expected to be rolled out in India for Rs 719 per month which is actually higher than the $8 being charged in other countries. But only a few Twitter users have received prompts for Twitter blue.

Twitter has already started using official labeling for Indian government handles and Indian media handles. For example, the Prime Minister's Office, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official Twitter account, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's Twitter account also have the ‘official label’.

Musk had also warned Twitter employees that there will be difficult times ahead and it might lead to collapse of the social media platform if they don't find a way to make money.

The takeover by Elon Musk severely impacted him as his net worth wnet below USD 200 billion as investors dumped Tesla's shares as they feared that Musk is more preoccupied with Twitter.