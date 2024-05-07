 Uber Scam: Drivers Ripping Passengers Off By Showing Fake Fare
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessUber Scam: Drivers Ripping Passengers Off By Showing Fake Fare

Uber Scam: Drivers Ripping Passengers Off By Showing Fake Fare

The next time, after your trip, your Uber driver shows you the fare on their phone, make sure to compare it to the amount shown on your app.

Vikrant DurgaleUpdated: Tuesday, May 07, 2024, 12:08 PM IST
article-image
Uber Scam: Drivers Ripping Passengers |

The next time, after your trip, your Uber driver shows you the fare on their phone, make sure to compare it to the amount shown on your app. The ride-hailing app has identified what appears to be a fake-fare scheme in which drivers are allegedly showing customers a higher fare.

Uber is still tallying the number of complaints, so it's unclear how widespread this scam is, but industry insiders claim it's rare. This, however, might be the result of passengers not understanding what's going on and possibly not realizing they are being taken advantage of.

When passengers realize what is going on, the drivers typically threaten to make them pay by calling them "poor" and requesting that they contact Uber to get their money back, according to sources. The passenger loses out because the aggregator typically reimburses the actual amount displayed on the app.

An Uber executive who asked to remain anonymous stated that "this fake fare scam came forward in one of the cases where the amount displayed was almost double the actual fare amount."

"The amount that was initially shown at the time of booking is less than what is shown on the fictitious bill that is displayed on the screen. Our understanding is that a screenshot displaying a higher fare is displayed after the trip ends, and the unsuspecting passenger pays the difference."

Read Also
'Marathi People Are Not Welcome Here': LinkedIn Post For Job In Mumbai Creates Furore
article-image

Uber is keeping an eye on other cities and has received a few complaints of this nature from Bengaluru and Delhi. A passenger in Bengaluru was charged nearly twice the actual fare in the first case that has been reported.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Motorola Showcases Moto Edge 50 Fusion

Motorola Showcases Moto Edge 50 Fusion

Titan's Shares Sink: Rekha Jhunjhunwala's Notional Losses Soar By ₹800 Crore Amid Quarterly...

Titan's Shares Sink: Rekha Jhunjhunwala's Notional Losses Soar By ₹800 Crore Amid Quarterly...

Visa Appoints Sujai Raina As Card Company's Country Manager

Visa Appoints Sujai Raina As Card Company's Country Manager

Gujarat Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Gautam Adani Casts Vote In Ahmedabad, Says 'India Is Progressing...

Gujarat Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Gautam Adani Casts Vote In Ahmedabad, Says 'India Is Progressing...

Kia Drops Sneak Peek of EV3 Compact Electric SUV, Global Debut on May 23

Kia Drops Sneak Peek of EV3 Compact Electric SUV, Global Debut on May 23