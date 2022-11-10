Elon Musk writes to Twitter employees for the first time, says tough times ahead, ends remote work

Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk under financial pressure, discusses continuous developments | File Photo

After taking over Twitter, Elon Musk has for the first time written to the Twitter employees. In his first email, Musk has asked the workers to prepare themselves for 'difficult times ahead'. As per an NDTV report, Musk has put a full stop to work from home unless he approves it personally.

As per the new rule, Twitter employees have to stay in office for at least 40 hours a week. The rules will be applicable with immediate effect.

Elon Musk said there was "no way to sugarcoat the message' he was trying to give on the ad revenue-dependent company's economic outlook that needs to change.

Minimising costs

After the takeover last month, Musk is trying to minimize the company's infrastructure costs.

Twitter is currently facing many difficulties in earning revenues despite the takeover by Musk. Many advertisers have backed out and paused advertising. This includes company's like Audi as they have concern regarding the content moderation.

But Twitter's new owner in an onstage interview at the TED Conference in April said that he wasn't interested in making money when it came to Twitter so he did not care about the economics of it all. But a lot has changed since then as the economy is now going through inflation and recession. Due to the high interest rates digital advertising has gone down directly impacting Twitter’s income.

With so much pressure on Musk we still need to see what further changes will be made to the microblogging platform.