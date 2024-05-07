Kia Drops Sneak Peek of EV3 Compact Electric SUV, Global Debut on May 23

Kia EV3 |

Kia is getting ready to reveal its new compact electric SUV, the EV3, on May 23. It's expected that this SUV will be built on the same platform as Hyundai's electric vehicles. Before, Kia showed off a concept version of the EV3 at an event in South Korea. Now, they've released some pictures of what the actual SUV will look like.

The pictures suggest that the real thing will be quite similar to the concept. The EV3 is designed to be modern and different, following Kia's style called 'Opposites United'. Like Kia's other electric SUV, the EV9, the EV3 will have special lights and a unique shape at the back. It will also have a new design at the front, with headlights that have a special LED shape.

Inside the upcoming Kia EV3, you'll likely see a design similar to other Kia electric cars. It'll keep things simple with just a few buttons on the dashboard. They're planning to use materials that don't include leather, which is better for the environment. Plus, there should be more room inside for everyone. You can expect a setup with two screens: one for the speedometer and other important info, and another for controlling things like music and navigation.

While the exact specifications are not yet known, it's anticipated that the Kia EV3 will utilize the electric E-GMP platform. This platform provides flexibility for various powertrain and battery options, with sizes likely to range between 58kWh and 77.4kWh. To keep costs manageable, Kia is expected to opt for the 400V electrical architecture in the EV3. Entry-level models are likely to feature a single electric motor powering the front wheels, while higher-spec versions may come with a dual-motor setup for enhanced performance.

The Kia EV3 will have its global debut on May 23, 2024, and it'll hit the markets later in the year. But it's not clear yet if it'll be sold in India. If it does come to India, it'll be up against tough competition from cars like the Hyundai Creta, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, and Kia Seltos.