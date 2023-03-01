Thomas Cook India & SOTC Travel introduce Readymade Holidays | Image: Thomas Cook India & SOTC Travel (Representative)

Thomas Cook (India) Limited, omnichannel travel services company and its Group Company, SOTC Travel’s consumer insights reveal that while Europe continues to see strong demand, consumers are often faced with challenges of super peak pricing and limited availability, via an exchange filing.

The new-age traveller seeks experiences, shorter booking windows with immediate end-to-end fulfillment.

This formed the genesis of the companies' Readymade Holidays to Switzerland and Paris, that ensures instant online bookings, backed with confirmed inventory and unbeatable pricing, starting at Rs. 84,900.00 for 6 days.

Thomas Cook and SOTC’s data indicates that Switzerland and Paris feature as favourites, comprising over 40% of consumer demand for Europe. What is noteworthy is that this demand is emerging from not just India’s metros and mini-metros, but also tier 2-3 cities.

With a strategic intent to capitalize on the high potential and bring the best of both destinations, the companies’ Readymade Holidays are carefully designed by experts based on years of experience and customer feedback.

The portfolio provides an optimal mix of value, including best deals and non-standard/handpicked experiences that appeal to segments ranging from Gen Z to Gen S (seniors) – with a special emphasis on families and honeymooners/couples.

The product range offers a seamless, instant book & buy process available via the Companies’ self-booking tools - apps and portals.

Additionally, to support customers, Thomas Cook and SOTC’s omnichannel clicks & bricks model empowers customers with choice and convenience: speaking to a call centre executive for clarifications, walking into a nearby store to consult with a holiday expert or both.

Mr. Rajeev Kale, President & Country Head – Holidays, MICE, Visa, Thomas Cook (India) Limited said, “Switzerland and Paris hold a strong allure for Indians and our internal data reiterates high demand for the upcoming summer season. We have hence handpicked experiences and locales that are sure to delight our customers with the launch of our Readymade Holidays.”