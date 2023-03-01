Infosys collaborates with Motherhood Hospitals to foster learning in healthcare | Image: Infosys (Representative)

Infosys, next-generation digital services and consultant, today announced that it has signed an MoU with Motherhood Hospitals, a specialty hospital chain providing women and child-care, to digitally upskill learners in the healthcare sector through Infosys Springboard, via an exchange filing.

This first-of-its-kind collaboration will democratize healthcare education for school students, graduates, and lifelong learners, giving them access to masterclasses in health-related topics.

Furthermore, Infosys Springboard will empower learners to develop a deep understanding of the healthcare industry through free interactive sessions with healthcare experts.

Additionally, masterclasses on health-related themes will be held for learners registered on Infosys Springboard. The initiative will aim to educate them while opening new avenues for people looking to pursue careers in the sector.

This collaboration will also enable nurses, customer care executives and the administrative staff at companies under Motherhood Hospitals to benefit from a comprehensive learning and development program.

Congruent with its ESG Vision 2030, Infosys aims to enable digital skills at scale and empower over 10 million people in India by 2025 through the Infosys Springboard program.

Infosys Springboard continues to expand its reach to learners by growing its thriving community to more than 5 million registered users in India, since its launch.

Thirumala Arohi, Senior Vice President and Head – Education, Training and Assessment, Infosys, said, “Infosys’ collaboration with Motherhood Hospitals strengthens its long-established commitment towards democratizing knowledge and learning for lifelong learners. The success of the Infosys Springboard program has been elevated with this collaboration, which offers young, ardent learners the opportunity to scale up their knowledge of healthcare, harness career opportunities and monetize their passion for this rapidly growing industry.”