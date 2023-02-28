Infosys joins forces with ng-voice, empowering telecom operators to transform digital capabilities | Image: Infosys (Representative)

Infosys, next-generation digital services and consultants, today announced a strategic collaboration with ng-voice GmbH, the leading provider of cloud-native Infrastructure Management Services (IMS) solutions, via an exchange filing.

Infosys will provide systems integration services for ng-voice through a global delivery model, facilitating telecom operators with digital capabilities to deploy fully containerized and cloud-native network solutions across Europe.

Infosys was chosen for its deep-domain expertise, breadth of service offerings, and diverse talent pool that can support the industry’s first truly cloud-native IMS developed by ng-voice.

As part of the agreement, Infosys will provide a set of cross-industry services, solutions, and platforms that will enable enterprises and communication service providers (CSPs) to drive business agility and growth via agile, flexible, and resource-efficient cloud-native business platforms.

Building on this, Infosys and ng-voice will together provide managed services to support the network solution, while fostering innovation and delivering personalized customer experiences.

David Bachmann, CEO, of ng-voice said, "This partnership will help us take our customers on a transformation journey while also accelerating the adoption of cloud-native networking solutions across Europe.”

Balakrishna D. R (Bali), Executive Vice President – Global Head AI and Automation and ECS, Infosys said, "This collaboration is a blend of capabilities powered by Infosys Cobalt and our expertise in the domain and ng-voice’s geographical presence that fast-track adoption of cloud-native network solutions among telcos across Europe. The success of this engagement can be a real game-changer for both Infosys and ng-voice in the 5G era."

