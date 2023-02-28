e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessInfosys joins forces with ng-voice, empowering telecom operators to transform digital capabilities

Infosys joins forces with ng-voice, empowering telecom operators to transform digital capabilities

Enabling telecom operators to drive business agility and growth with agile, flexible cloud-native platforms throughout the region

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, February 28, 2023, 01:20 PM IST
article-image
Infosys joins forces with ng-voice, empowering telecom operators to transform digital capabilities | Image: Infosys (Representative)

Infosys, next-generation digital services and consultants, today announced a strategic collaboration with ng-voice GmbH, the leading provider of cloud-native Infrastructure Management Services (IMS) solutions, via an exchange filing.

Infosys will provide systems integration services for ng-voice through a global delivery model, facilitating telecom operators with digital capabilities to deploy fully containerized and cloud-native network solutions across Europe.

Infosys was chosen for its deep-domain expertise, breadth of service offerings, and diverse talent pool that can support the industry’s first truly cloud-native IMS developed by ng-voice.

As part of the agreement, Infosys will provide a set of cross-industry services, solutions, and platforms that will enable enterprises and communication service providers (CSPs) to drive business agility and growth via agile, flexible, and resource-efficient cloud-native business platforms.

Read Also
Infosys collaborates with Microsoft to accelerate industry adoption of cloud
article-image

Building on this, Infosys and ng-voice will together provide managed services to support the network solution, while fostering innovation and delivering personalized customer experiences.

David Bachmann, CEO, of ng-voice said, "This partnership will help us take our customers on a transformation journey while also accelerating the adoption of cloud-native networking solutions across Europe.”

Balakrishna D. R (Bali), Executive Vice President – Global Head AI and Automation and ECS, Infosys said, "This collaboration is a blend of capabilities powered by Infosys Cobalt and our expertise in the domain and ng-voice’s geographical presence that fast-track adoption of cloud-native network solutions among telcos across Europe. The success of this engagement can be a real game-changer for both Infosys and ng-voice in the 5G era."

Read Also
TCS positioned as a Leader in Procurement Outsourcing by Everest Group
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Infosys joins forces with ng-voice, empowering telecom operators to transform digital capabilities

Infosys joins forces with ng-voice, empowering telecom operators to transform digital capabilities

India creating modern digital infrastructure, ensuring benefits of digital revolution reach all: PM...

India creating modern digital infrastructure, ensuring benefits of digital revolution reach all: PM...

Air India CEO Campbell Wilson says merger with Vistara needs to go through regulatory approval...

Air India CEO Campbell Wilson says merger with Vistara needs to go through regulatory approval...

Personal Loan – an easy financing option for your big-ticket expenses

Personal Loan – an easy financing option for your big-ticket expenses

Elon Musk promises 'very significant' performance-based awards for remaining employees after Twitter...

Elon Musk promises 'very significant' performance-based awards for remaining employees after Twitter...