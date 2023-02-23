Infosys collaborates with Microsoft to accelerate industry adoption of cloud | Image: Infosys (Representative)

Infosys, a nextgeneration digital services and consulting, today announced that it will expand its collaboration with Microsoft, to help accelerate enterprise cloud transformation journeys worldwide, via an exchange filing.

According to the Infosys Cloud Radar, enterprises can add up to $414 billion in net new profits, annually, through effective cloud adoption.

The report also calculated that adopting cloud improved speed to market and the ability to discover new revenue streams and resulted in increased profit growth by up to 11.2 percent YoY.

The extended strategic collaboration between Infosys and Microsoft will greatly benefit enterprises by bringing them the best of Infosys Cobalt cloud offerings and Microsoft’s cloud computing technologies, led by Azure, across the business value-chain.

The deepening of the collaboration will entail the onboarding of Infosys Cobalt solutions to Microsoft’s industry clouds, to empower enterprises to build agile cloud-powered platforms and innovate at scale.

Read Also Pine Labs & Thomas Cook India partner to enable UPI payments to merchants from G20 nations

The joint capabilities across application modernization, enterprise solutions, data analytics and AI, digital workplace solutions, low-code, no-code power platforms and cybersecurity innovations will create a robust foundation for cloud-powered transformation.

These will bring enterprises the benefits that come from best of breed Microsoft platforms, along with Infosys Cobalt suite of cloud-powered solutions, implemented to minimize time-to-market and maximize value.

Anand Swaminathan, Executive Vice President & Global Industry Leader Communications, Media and Technology, Infosys, said, "This extended collaboration will serve to harvest most value from all aspects of our well-rounded alliance."

Anant Maheshwari, President, Microsoft India, said, "This engagement with Infosys extends our trusted relationship over the past two decades and will accelerate the innovation and transformation journeys of businesses worldwide. As we continue to shape the future of the industry cloud, we are pleased to bring together our complementary strengths and serve our strategic customers better through Microsoft Azurepowered solutions with Infosys Cobalt.”

Read Also Airtel invites customers to experience the power of 5G at its stores

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)