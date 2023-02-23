Pine Labs & Thomas Cook India partner to enable UPI payments to merchants from G20 nations | Image: Thomas Cook (Representative)

Pine Labs, a merchant commerce omnichannel platform and Thomas Cook (India) Limited, foreign exchange service provider, have partnered with National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), in a pioneering initiative to ensure safe, seamless, convenient merchant payments via UPI for foreign nationals from G20 countries, the company said via an exchange filing.

The prepaid payment product is issued by Pine Labs under the PPI authorisation obtained from RBI.

This facility can be availed on arrival - across Thomas Cook’s airport counters.

Here are the steps of the process:

1. On arrival at the airport, encash foreign currency at Thomas Cook’s counter

2. Instead of collecting INR in cash, Thomas Cook’s forex expert will assist the customer to open a Pine Labs Fave Money prepaid account and load the INR value

3. The customer then downloads the Pine Labs Fave app, signs in and can start using the preloaded INR amount by scanning any UPI QR code at merchant outlets pan India

4. On departure, any balance can be encashed by the customer at Thomas Cook’s airport counters

To facilitate this process, Pine Labs has launched Fave Money that allows travellers from G20 countries the ability to pay digitally via their mobile phone at millions of merchant establishments in India using UPI.

The prepaid product issued by Pine Labs is powered by its proprietary issuing platform Qwikcilver and is integrated with the Fave mobile app.

Read Also Airtel invites customers to experience the power of 5G at its stores

Commenting on the launch, B Amrish Rau, CEO, Pine Labs, said, “G20 Presidency was a proud moment for India. Resonating with its beautiful theme “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” or “One Earth ꞏ One Family ꞏ One Future”, we wanted to contribute towards ensuring no inconvenience comes to G20 travellers coming to India while making payments.

UPI is India’s incredible contribution to the world when it comes to digital payments, and a quick onboarding on the Fave app will allow these visitors to pay digitally via UPI using our Fave mobile app. We thank our partner Thomas Cook and NPCI for this pioneering collaboration.”

Mahesh Iyer, Executive Director & CEO, Thomas Cook (India) Limited said “As India’s leading foreign exchange provider, we are delighted to partner with Pine Labs & NPCI to give visiting foreign nationals from G20 countries the seamless UPI experience across our gateway airports, via this collaboration.”

“UPI One World is a game-changing offering that will revolutionize the way international travellers make payments in India. With the Fave app powered by Pine Lab’s issuing platform Qwikcilver, travellers can easily and securely make digital payments at millions of merchant establishments equipped with UPI QRs across the country. This innovative solution is yet another step forward in our mission to make digital payments more accessible and convenient for people everywhere. We are delighted to support this initiative by Pine Labs and Thomas Cook,” said Praveena Rai, COO, NPCI.

Read Also Reliance Jio launces True 5G in 20 more cities, Check the list here

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)