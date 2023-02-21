Reliance Jio launces True 5G in 20 more cities, Check the list here | Image: Jio (Representative)

Reliance Jio today announced the launch of its True 5G services across 20 more cities, via an exchange filing.

The new cities are namely Bongaigaon, North Lakhimpur, Sivasagar, Tinsukia (Assam), Bhagalpur, Katihar (Bihar), Mormugao (Goa), Diu (Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu), Gandhidham (Gujarat), Bokaro Steel City, Deoghar, Hazaribag (Jharkhand), Raichur (Karnataka), Satna (Madhya Pradesh), Chandrapur, Ichalkaranji (Maharashtra), Thoubal (Manipur), Faizabad, Firozabad, Muzaffarnagar (Uttar Pradesh), taking the total count of cities enjoying Jio True 5G to 277.

According to the company, Reliance Jio has become the first and the only operator to launch 5G services in majority of these cities.

Jio users in these cities will be invited to the Jio Welcome Offer, to experience unlimited data at up to 1 Gbps+ speeds, at no additional cost, starting today.

Commenting on the occasion, Jio spokesperson said, "We are proud to rollout Jio True 5G services in these 20 cities across 11 states/UTs. With this launch, Jio users across 277 cities can enjoy the transformational benefits of Jio True 5G in the new year 2023."

"These newly launched True 5G cities are important tourism and commerce destinations as well as key education hubs of our country. With the launch of Jio’s True 5G services, consumers of the region will not just get the best telecommunication network but will also get infinite growth opportunities in the areas of e-governance, education, automation, Artificial Intelligence, gaming, healthcare, agriculture, IT, and SMEs."

