ICICI Bank announced allotment of 40,882 equity shares | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

ICICI Bank has announced that the bank has allotted 40,882 equity shares of face value of ₹2 each on February 21, 2023, via an exchange filing.

The issue is under the Employee Stock Option Scheme (ESOS) of the bank.

