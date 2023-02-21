Airtel 5G Plus now live in 2 cities of Uttarakhand

Airtel 5G Plus now live in 7 cities of Uttar Pradesh | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Bharti Airtel, telecommunications services provider, today announced the launch of its cutting edge 5G services in Haridwar, via an exchange filing.

Airtel’s 5G services are already live in Dehradun.

Airtel 5G Plus services will be available to customers in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the roll out.

Customers with 5G enabled devices will enjoy high speed Airtel 5G Plus network at no extra cost until the roll out is more widespread.

Airtel 5G Plus is currently operational in Har Ki Pauri, Jagjeetpur, Shivalik Nagar, Jwalapur, Bahadrabad, Ranipur, Khanna Nagar and Brampuri.

Read Also Income Tax Department conducts raid at Uflex Limited

Airtel will augment its network making its services available across the city in due course of time.

Commenting on the launch, Sovan Mukherjee, CEO Uttarakhand & Uttar Pradesh, Bharti Airtel said, “I am thrilled to announce the launch of Airtel 5G Plus in Haridwar in addition to Dehradun. Airtel customers in these two cities can now experience ultrafast network and enjoy speeds upto 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds. We are in the process of lighting the entire city which will allow customers to enjoy superfast access to High-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more.”

Read Also Airtel 5G Plus now live in 16 cities of West Bengal

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)