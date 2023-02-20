Airtel 5G Plus now live in 16 cities of West Bengal | Image: Airtel (Representative)

Bharti Airtel, telecommunications services provider, today announced the launch of its cutting-edge 5G services in Berhampore, Old Malda, Raiganj, Durgapur, Balurghat, Alipurduar, Dinhata, Asansol, Barrdhaman, Koch Bihar, Medinipur, Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling, Islampur & Kharagpur, via an exchange filing.

Airtel’s 5G services are already live in Siliguri.

Airtel 5G Plus services will be available to customers in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the roll out.

Customers with 5G enabled devices will enjoy high speed Airtel 5G Plus network at no extra cost until the roll out is more widespread.

Airtel will augment its network making its services available across all the cities in due course of time.

Airtel promises to offer massive speeds, best voice experience that will work on all 5G smart phones and be kinder to the environment.

No SIM change needed; existing Airtel 4G SIM is 5G enabled with existing data plans will work on 5G until roll-out is complete.

Commenting on the launch, Ayan Sarkar, CEO West Bengal, Bharti Airtel said, “I am thrilled to announce the launch of Airtel 5G Plus in Berhampore, Old Malda, Raiganj, Durgapur, Balurghat, Alipurduar, Dinhata, Asansol, Barrdhaman, Koch Bihar, Medinipur, Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling, Islampur & Kharagpur in addition to Siliguri."

"Airtel customers in these sixteen cities can now experience ultrafast network and enjoy speeds upto 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds. We are in the process of lighting up all the cities which will allow customers to enjoy superfast access to High-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more.”

