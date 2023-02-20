e-Paper Get App
Bharat Dynamics gets export order worth $255 mln

The order will be executed subject to government clearances

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, February 20, 2023, 11:13 AM IST
article-image
Bharat Dynamics gets export order worth $255 mln | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)
Bharat Dynamics Ltd has received an export order worth $255 mln, the company said via an exchange filing.

The order will be executed subject to government clearances.

The shares of the company traded 1% higher at ₹882 on NSE, at 10:45 IST.

