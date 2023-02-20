Bharat Dynamics gets export order worth $255 mln | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Bharat Dynamics Ltd has received an export order worth $255 mln, the company said via an exchange filing.

The order will be executed subject to government clearances.

The shares of the company traded 1% higher at ₹882 on NSE, at 10:45 IST.

