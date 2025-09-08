 Consumer Durables & Electronics Manufacturer Amber Group's Subsidiary ILJIN Electronics India Will Raise ₹1,200 Crore From Private Equity Investors
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessConsumer Durables & Electronics Manufacturer Amber Group's Subsidiary ILJIN Electronics India Will Raise ₹1,200 Crore From Private Equity Investors

Consumer Durables & Electronics Manufacturer Amber Group's Subsidiary ILJIN Electronics India Will Raise ₹1,200 Crore From Private Equity Investors

"This fund raise in ILJIN is the first external institutional capital raise, which will enable ILJIN to increase scale of its operations and enhance manufacturing capabilities while exploring strategic and targeted acquisitions to strengthen its market position," said Amber in a regulatory filing on Sunday.

PTIUpdated: Monday, September 08, 2025, 08:30 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: Amber Group, a homegrown contract manufacturer for consumer durables and electronics, said its subsidiary ILJIN Electronics India will raise Rs 1,200 crore from private equity investors.

It has entered into separate definitive agreements with prominent investors, ChrysCapital and InCred Growth Partners Fund I (InCred PE), along with their respective affiliates."This fund raise in ILJIN is the first external institutional capital raise, which will enable ILJIN to increase scale of its operations and enhance manufacturing capabilities while exploring strategic and targeted acquisitions to strengthen its market position," said Amber in a regulatory filing on Sunday.

Read Also
Defence Research Organisation Bolsters MSMEs & Startups To Make India Self-Reliant In Production
article-image

ChrysCapital, one of the leading private equity funds investing in India, is leading this funding round with an infusion of Rs 1,100 crore, and InCred PE will invest Rs 100 crore in equity shares and compulsory convertible preference shares.

"This investment directly supports ILJIN's strategic approach for deploying capital in advanced facilities, cutting-edge technology, and talent acquisition, aligning with India's 'Aatmanirbhar' vision for self-reliance in electronics under initiatives like the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme and Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS)," it said.

FPJ Shorts
Consumer Durables & Electronics Manufacturer Amber Group's Subsidiary ILJIN Electronics India Will Raise ₹1,200 Crore From Private Equity Investors
Consumer Durables & Electronics Manufacturer Amber Group's Subsidiary ILJIN Electronics India Will Raise ₹1,200 Crore From Private Equity Investors
Defence Research Organisation Bolsters MSMEs & Startups To Make India Self-Reliant In Production
Defence Research Organisation Bolsters MSMEs & Startups To Make India Self-Reliant In Production
Mumbai Weather Update: Cloudy Skies, Light To Moderate Showers Expected Today; No Rain Alert Issued
Mumbai Weather Update: Cloudy Skies, Light To Moderate Showers Expected Today; No Rain Alert Issued
GST Transition Benefit Claims From September 22 “False, Misleading & Factually Incorrect”: CBIC
GST Transition Benefit Claims From September 22 “False, Misleading & Factually Incorrect”: CBIC

ILJIN Electronics, the Electronic Division of Amber Enterprise, specialises in manufacturing bare printed circuit boards (PCB) and PCB assembly for industries such as consumer durables, automotive, telecom, healthcare, renewable energy, aerospace, and defence, among others.

It also provides box-build solutions for smart watches, router etc, including battery energy storage systems, solar inverters, EV charging solutions and UPS systems.ILJIN in FY25 reported revenues of Rs 2,194 crore.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Consumer Durables & Electronics Manufacturer Amber Group's Subsidiary ILJIN Electronics India Will...

Consumer Durables & Electronics Manufacturer Amber Group's Subsidiary ILJIN Electronics India Will...

Defence Research Organisation Bolsters MSMEs & Startups To Make India Self-Reliant In Production

Defence Research Organisation Bolsters MSMEs & Startups To Make India Self-Reliant In Production

GST Transition Benefit Claims From September 22 “False, Misleading & Factually Incorrect”: CBIC

GST Transition Benefit Claims From September 22 “False, Misleading & Factually Incorrect”: CBIC

GST 2.0: Hyundai Motor India Slashes Prices For Cars & SUVs By ₹2.4 Lakh, To Take Effect From...

GST 2.0: Hyundai Motor India Slashes Prices For Cars & SUVs By ₹2.4 Lakh, To Take Effect From...

Gold Hits Record Highs, Profit-Taking Likely As Markets Eye Inflation Data & ECB Meet

Gold Hits Record Highs, Profit-Taking Likely As Markets Eye Inflation Data & ECB Meet