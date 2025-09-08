Consumer Durables & Electronics Manufacturer Amber Group's Subsidiary ILJIN Electronics India Will Raise ₹1,200 Crore From Private Equity Investors

File Image |

New Delhi: Amber Group, a homegrown contract manufacturer for consumer durables and electronics, said its subsidiary ILJIN Electronics India will raise Rs 1,200 crore from private equity investors.

It has entered into separate definitive agreements with prominent investors, ChrysCapital and InCred Growth Partners Fund I (InCred PE), along with their respective affiliates."This fund raise in ILJIN is the first external institutional capital raise, which will enable ILJIN to increase scale of its operations and enhance manufacturing capabilities while exploring strategic and targeted acquisitions to strengthen its market position," said Amber in a regulatory filing on Sunday.

ChrysCapital, one of the leading private equity funds investing in India, is leading this funding round with an infusion of Rs 1,100 crore, and InCred PE will invest Rs 100 crore in equity shares and compulsory convertible preference shares.

"This investment directly supports ILJIN's strategic approach for deploying capital in advanced facilities, cutting-edge technology, and talent acquisition, aligning with India's 'Aatmanirbhar' vision for self-reliance in electronics under initiatives like the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme and Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS)," it said.

ILJIN Electronics, the Electronic Division of Amber Enterprise, specialises in manufacturing bare printed circuit boards (PCB) and PCB assembly for industries such as consumer durables, automotive, telecom, healthcare, renewable energy, aerospace, and defence, among others.

It also provides box-build solutions for smart watches, router etc, including battery energy storage systems, solar inverters, EV charging solutions and UPS systems.ILJIN in FY25 reported revenues of Rs 2,194 crore.

