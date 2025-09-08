 GST 2.0: Hyundai Motor India Slashes Prices For Cars & SUVs By ₹2.4 Lakh, To Take Effect From September 22
The new prices will come into effect from September 22, just ahead of the festive season. With the revised pricing, Hyundai cars and SUVs will become cheaper by up to Rs 2.4 lakh.

IANSUpdated: Monday, September 08, 2025, 07:49 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: Hyundai Motor India on Sunday announced that it will pass on the full benefit of the recent GST reforms to its customers, offering significant price cuts across its passenger vehicle range.The new prices will come into effect from September 22, just ahead of the festive season.With the revised pricing, Hyundai cars and SUVs will become cheaper by up to Rs 2.4 lakh.

The biggest reduction will be on the Hyundai Tucson, which will see a price cut of Rs 2,40,303.Other popular models such as the Grand i10 Nios, Aura, Exter, i20, Venue, Verna, Creta, and Alcazar will also see substantial reductions ranging from around Rs 60,000 to over Rs 1.2 lakh.

Unsoo Kim, Managing Director of Hyundai Motor India Limited, said the company welcomes the government’s move to reduce GST on passenger vehicles.“We sincerely appreciate the progressive and far-sighted move by the Government of India to reduce GST on passenger vehicles,” Kim added.He described the reform as a boost for the auto industry and a step that makes personal mobility more affordable and accessible for millions of Indians.

He added that Hyundai is committed to supporting India’s growth journey by offering cars and SUVs that deliver value, innovation, and the joy of driving.

As part of the GST changes announced during the 56th GST Council meeting, small cars -- defined as vehicles under four metres in length with petrol engines up to 1,200cc or diesel engines up to 1,500cc -- will now attract 18 per cent GST, down from 28 per cent earlier.Larger cars with bigger engines will face a higher GST of 40 per cent but without the additional cess that existed earlier.

Hyundai said that these reforms, described as GST 2.0, will not only reduce the cost of owning a car but also boost demand in the auto sector.The company expects the new pricing to strengthen customer sentiment and accelerate sales during the festive season.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

