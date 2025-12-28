 Income Tax Refund Delays Continue, Why Filing A Revised ITR Before December 31 Matters?
Income tax refunds may be delayed due to errors or incorrect claims in ITRs. The CBDT has urged taxpayers to file revised returns by December 31, 2025. Those receiving SMS or email alerts should act quickly, as refunds cannot be claimed through updated returns filed after this deadline.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Sunday, December 28, 2025, 10:55 AM IST
article-image
Income tax refunds may be delayed due to errors or incorrect claims in ITRs. | Representative Image

New Delhi: Many taxpayers are still waiting for their income tax refunds, even after filing returns well before the July 31 deadline. To address this, the Income Tax Department has recently sent emails and SMS alerts asking certain taxpayers to review their returns and correct possible mistakes.

Officials have clarified that refunds may remain stuck if errors are not fixed through a revised Income Tax Return (ITR).

December 31 Is the Key Deadline

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has advised taxpayers to review and revise their ITRs by December 31, 2025, if required. This applies to those who may have claimed incorrect deductions or exemptions.

article-image

The department has said that taxpayers with genuine and correct claims do not need to take any action.

So far, over 21 lakh taxpayers have updated their ITRs, paying more than Rs 2,500 crore in additional taxes. Around 15 lakh revised returns have already been filed for the current assessment year.

Why Your Refund May Be Stuck

Refund delays can happen due to simple mistakes such as:

- Bank account not pre-validated

- Name mismatch between PAN and bank account

- Invalid IFSC code

- Closed bank account mentioned in ITR

Apart from these, the department has flagged cases where taxpayers may have claimed ineligible deductions, such as bogus donations or incorrect exemption amounts. These cases are identified using data analytics under the risk management framework.

What If You Receive an SMS or Email?

If you receive a message from the tax department under the NUDGE campaign, you should file a revised ITR before December 31. This helps correct errors and ensures faster refund processing.

The campaign follows a trust-first approach, allowing taxpayers to voluntarily fix mistakes without intrusive action.

Will the Deadline Be Extended?

Many taxpayers and tax experts have requested an extension, but no extension has been announced yet. The department has clarified that taxpayers can still file an updated return from January 1, 2026, but refunds cannot be claimed, and extra tax may apply.

Who Should File a Revised ITR?

Anyone who finds wrong information or missing details in their original return should file a revised ITR before December 31, 2025.

