Income Tax Department conducts raid at Uflex Limited

The search covers 64 different locations of the packaging company

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, February 21, 2023, 11:08 AM IST
The Income Tax Department is conducting raids at the packaging company, Uflex Limited. The search covers 64 different locations.

Searches are going on in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal Jammu & Kashmir, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand & Himachal Pradesh, according to the sources.

According to UFlex's website, it is a multinational packaging solutions provider.

The financial misappropriation or tax-related allegations against the company, if any, are yet to be known.

This is a breaking news story. Details will be added soon. Please refresh the page for the latest version.

