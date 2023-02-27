e-Paper Get App
TCS positioned as a Leader in Procurement Outsourcing by Everest Group

Tata Consultancy Services’ procurement services help CPOs deliver cost savings, improve compliance, mitigate risks, build trust based supplier ecosystems and thread sustainability into procurement

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, February 27, 2023, 05:20 PM IST
TCS positioned as a Leader in Procurement Outsourcing by Everest Group | Image: TCS (Representative)

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announced that the company has been recognized as a Leader in Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix for Procurement Outsourcing, via an exchange filing.

According to the report, TCS has a comprehensive portfolio of offerings and capabilities to assist clients in their procurement digital transformation journey.

It acknowledges that TCS has built a robust procurement digital ecosystem comprising of in-house solutions like ignio – its cognitive intelligence platform and TAP – its cloud based S2P platform and also third-party providers that include best of breed platform providers and others.

The report recognizes TCS Cognix as a differentiator that accelerates the digital transformation agenda for TCS’ clients.

"To effectively manage the ever-evolving market dynamics – consumer needs, supply risk and growing sustainability consciousness, procurement functions must embrace a technology-infused, innovative and collaborative model."

"TCS is helping procurement organization across the globe, solve complex challenges and be future-ready, leveraging its AI-driven human-machine collaboration suite – TCS Cognix and configurable operating model," said Ashok Pai, Global Head, Cognitive Business Operations, TCS.

"Our leadership position in this assessment is a testament to our market success, and forward-looking vision aligned to the changing needs of Chief Procurement Officers (CPOs)."

TCS brings in a unique approach to clients’ transformation needs by leveraging its advisory, technology and operations capabilities along with its strong digital ecosystem and contextual know-how, to help procurement organizations across the globe become value enablers for their businesses.

