TCS positioned as a Leader in Procurement Outsourcing by Everest Group | Image: TCS (Representative)

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announced that the company has been recognized as a Leader in Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix for Procurement Outsourcing, via an exchange filing.

According to the report, TCS has a comprehensive portfolio of offerings and capabilities to assist clients in their procurement digital transformation journey.

It acknowledges that TCS has built a robust procurement digital ecosystem comprising of in-house solutions like ignio – its cognitive intelligence platform and TAP – its cloud based S2P platform and also third-party providers that include best of breed platform providers and others.

The report recognizes TCS Cognix as a differentiator that accelerates the digital transformation agenda for TCS’ clients.

"To effectively manage the ever-evolving market dynamics – consumer needs, supply risk and growing sustainability consciousness, procurement functions must embrace a technology-infused, innovative and collaborative model."

"TCS is helping procurement organization across the globe, solve complex challenges and be future-ready, leveraging its AI-driven human-machine collaboration suite – TCS Cognix and configurable operating model," said Ashok Pai, Global Head, Cognitive Business Operations, TCS.

"Our leadership position in this assessment is a testament to our market success, and forward-looking vision aligned to the changing needs of Chief Procurement Officers (CPOs)."

TCS brings in a unique approach to clients’ transformation needs by leveraging its advisory, technology and operations capabilities along with its strong digital ecosystem and contextual know-how, to help procurement organizations across the globe become value enablers for their businesses.

