e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessCarlyle to get 7.5% stake in SpiceJet as part of debt restructuring

Carlyle to get 7.5% stake in SpiceJet as part of debt restructuring

SpiceJet will give $65.5 million in compulsorily convertible debentures of SpiceXpress and Logistics to Carlyle

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, February 27, 2023, 03:02 PM IST
article-image
Carlyle to get 7.5% stake in SpiceJet as part of debt restructuring | Image: SpiceJet (Representative)

The struggling airline has converted its unpaid debt to Carlyle and its affiliates into equity shares and compulsorily convertible debentures, according to a press release from the company, and as a result, Carlyle Aviation Partner will receive a 7.5% stake in SpiceJet Ltd.

By issuing equity shares and compulsorily convertible debentures of 25.56 billion rupees, SpiceJet would also transfer its cargo business to its subsidiary SpiceXpress and Logistics Pvt Ltd.

Moreover, SpiceJet will give $65.5 million in compulsorily convertible debentures of SpiceXpress and Logistics to Carlyle.

Read Also
Air India has 'enormous' potential: CEO Campbell Wilson
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Deadline for EPFO members to apply for higher pension extended to May 3, 2023

Deadline for EPFO members to apply for higher pension extended to May 3, 2023

FICCI appoints Shailesh Pathak as new Secretary General

FICCI appoints Shailesh Pathak as new Secretary General

Phoenix Mills announced opening of Palladium mall in Ahmedabad

Phoenix Mills announced opening of Palladium mall in Ahmedabad

Carlyle to get 7.5% stake in SpiceJet as part of debt restructuring

Carlyle to get 7.5% stake in SpiceJet as part of debt restructuring

'Hard work was a mistake', Twitter employee regrets after being fired

'Hard work was a mistake', Twitter employee regrets after being fired