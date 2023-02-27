e-Paper Get App
Air India has 'enormous' potential: CEO Campbell Wilson

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, February 27, 2023, 01:19 PM IST
article-image
Air India has 'enormous' potential: CEO Campbell Wilson | Image: Tata Group

According to Campbell Wilson, CEO of Air India, the company has "enormous" potential and is working to become a major player on the global stage.

Addressing the media virtually, Wilson further said the process of integration of Vistara with Air India is underway and is now awaiting approval from the Competition Commission of India (CCI).

The integration of Air India Express and AIX Connect, earlier known as AirAsia India, is also underway.

Enormous potential

Air India has enormous potential and unprecedented opportunities. The group is working on becoming a significant international player, he said.

On February 14, Air India announced placing an order for 470 planes, including 70 wide-body aircraft.

Wilson said the funding would be through a combination of various sources. The Tata Group took over Air India in January last year.

article-image

