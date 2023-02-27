e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessMarico declared interim dividend at Rs 4.50 per equity share

Marico declared interim dividend at Rs 4.50 per equity share

The interim dividend will be paid to such shareholders on or before Tuesday, March 28, 2023

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, February 27, 2023, 12:34 PM IST
article-image
Marico declared interim dividend at Rs 4.50 per equity share | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Marico Limited announced that the Board of Directors of the company has at its meeting held today i.e. February 27, 2023, inter-alia, declared Interim Equity Dividend for the financial year 2022-23 of Rs. 4.50/- per equity share of Re. 1 each, via an exchange filing.

As intimated by the company on February 17, 2023, the record date for reckoning the list of shareholders who shall be entitled to receive the said interim dividend shall be Wednesday, March 8, 2023.

The interim dividend will be paid to such shareholders on or before Tuesday, March 28, 2023.

Read Also
Suzlon Energy announced allotment of equity shares
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Marico declared interim dividend at Rs 4.50 per equity share

Marico declared interim dividend at Rs 4.50 per equity share

Shalina Laboratories, a boon to Kavthe Mahankal Taluka

Shalina Laboratories, a boon to Kavthe Mahankal Taluka

Airtel surpasses 10 million unique customers on its 5G network

Airtel surpasses 10 million unique customers on its 5G network

PVR opens its 16th cinema in Telegana, Hyderabad post merger with Inox

PVR opens its 16th cinema in Telegana, Hyderabad post merger with Inox

Adani's global tour aims to restore the confidence of debt investors

Adani's global tour aims to restore the confidence of debt investors