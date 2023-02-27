Marico declared interim dividend at Rs 4.50 per equity share | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Marico Limited announced that the Board of Directors of the company has at its meeting held today i.e. February 27, 2023, inter-alia, declared Interim Equity Dividend for the financial year 2022-23 of Rs. 4.50/- per equity share of Re. 1 each, via an exchange filing.

As intimated by the company on February 17, 2023, the record date for reckoning the list of shareholders who shall be entitled to receive the said interim dividend shall be Wednesday, March 8, 2023.

The interim dividend will be paid to such shareholders on or before Tuesday, March 28, 2023.

