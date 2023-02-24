Suzlon Energy announced allotment of equity shares | Image: Suzlon Energy (Representative)

Suzlon Energy Limited announced that the Securities Issue Committee of the Board of Directors of the company, at its meeting held on 24th February 2023 has approved the making of first and final call of Rs 2.50 on the outstanding ₹240 cr partly paid-up equity shares, via an exchange filing.

The shares are of the face value Rs.2/- each with Re.1/- paid-up (Rights Equity Shares) which were allotted on 31st October 2022 on a right basis pursuant to the Letter of Offer dated 28th September 2022 read with addendum dated 10th October 2022.