Maruti Suzuki increases the price of Ignis | Image: Maruti Suzuki (Representative)

Maruti Suzuki India Limited informed that IGNIS is now being equipped with Electronic Stability Program (ESP) and Hill Hold Assist as standard feature across all the variants providing an added safety shield for its customers, via an exchange filing.

It is also compliant with the upcoming E20 and Real Driving Emission (RDE) norms.

The price change varies across models and ranges upto Rs. 27,000 (Ex-Showroom - Delhi).

The new prices are effective from today i.e. 24th February 2023.