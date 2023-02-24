USFDA completes inspection at Strides Pharma's Bengaluru unit | Image: Strides Pharma (Representative)

The company's flagship plant in Bengaluru has received an establishment inspection report from the US Food and Drug Administration, according to Strides Pharma Science Ltd's exchange filing.

The inspection was carried out by the FDA from December 5–9 of last year, and form 483 and three inspectional observations were issued.

The drug regulator has now labelled the inspection's findings as voluntary action advised based on the company's replies to the observations and subsequent pledges. According to the establishment inspection report, the inspection is finished.

The production plant in Bengaluru is equipped to create goods with completed dose formulations in a variety of dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, ointments, creams, and liquids.

Key regulated markets in the US, Europe, and Australia are served by the facility.

The shares of the company traded 0.2% higher at ₹299.25 on NSE, at 09:40 IST.

