Taxpayers demand extension of due date to file ITR as Income Tax site faces glitch

FPJ was not able to access the reaction of the Income Tax department regarding the same. Neither did the Income Tax department issue any clarification as to why the site was not working.

Income tax department have been sending multiple reminders to the taxpayers through emails and SMSs as well as social media posts to file income tax return (ITR) for FY2019-20. Normally, the last date for filing a tax return is 31 July every year. However, due to the pandemic the last date has now been extended to 31 December 2020 this year.

More than 4.06 crore Income Tax Returns for AY 2020-21 have already been filed till 25th of December, 2020, the Income Tax department tweeted on Saturday. However, there are many people who are still appealing on social media for extension of the tax filing deadline.

Earlier, chartered accountants (CAs) from across the country have requested finance minister (FM) Nirmala Sitharaman to extend the deadlines for filing returns for income-tax (I-T), goods and services tax (GST) and other audit forms in view of the hardships caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. They have requested the FM to direct the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) to extend all the due dates for assessment year (AY)2020-21 to 31 March 2021.

Most professionals and tax payers across the country are of the view that it is very difficult to meet the various deadlines for income-tax compliances as their focus right now is on getting their operations on track. The shortage of manpower has paralysed the continuity of work. Such issues are making it difficult for most professionals and the taxpayers to adhere to the revised due dates of 31 December 2020."

Meanwhile, on Saturday the Income Tax department has introduced a new initiative called, 'Jhatpat Processing' to smoothen the ITR filing experience for taxpayers. This will help individuals in filing tax returns quickly in a seamless manner.