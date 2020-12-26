ITR filing: All you need to know about Income Tax dept's ‘Jhatpat Processing’

The Income Tax department has introduced 'Jhatpat Processing' for quicker ITR processing as the last date of filing income tax for FY 2019-20 is approaching.

The Income Tax department introduced the new initiative to smoothen the ITR filing experience for taxpayers. The ‘Jhatpat Processing’ feature will help individuals in filing tax returns quickly in a seamless manner.

'Jhatpat Processing' has started for ITR1 and ITR4. The Income Tax department has shared tutorial videos of compete procedure to file ITR1 and ITR4 under the new initiative on Youtube.

Have you filed your Income Tax Return for AY 2020-21 yet? Wait no more..file TODAY! the department tweeted.

Tax payers can visit http://incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in for details.