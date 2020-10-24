Due date for furnishing of Income Tax Returns extended further: Here are the details

The Income Tax Department on Saturday further extended the due date for furnishing of Income Tax Returns for various categories of taxpayers.

Due date for furnishing of Income Tax Returns for taxpayers (including their partners) who are required to get their accounts audited [for whom the due date (i.e. before the extension by new notification) as per Income Tax Act is 31 Oct 2020] is extended to 31 Jan 2021, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said.

"The due date for furnishing of Income Tax Returns for the other taxpayers [for whom the due date (i.e. before the extension by the said notification) as per the Act was 31 July, 2020] has been extended to 31 December 2020: Central Board of Direct Taxes," it added.