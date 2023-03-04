e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessSupreme Court judgment in favour of Adani Power dismissing appeal by Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company

Supreme Court judgment in favour of Adani Power dismissing appeal by Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company

The order of the Court was in the matter of compensation under Change in Law for domestic coal shortfall pursuant to changes in New Coal Distribution Policy (NCDP)

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, March 04, 2023, 03:07 PM IST
article-image
Supreme Court judgment in favour of Adani Power dismissing appeal by Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company | Image: File

Adani Power Limited informed that the Hon’ble Supreme Court has pronounced its judgment dismissing an appeal filed by Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) challenging an order passed by the Hon’ble Appellate Tribunal for Electricity (APTEL) on 14th September 2020 in favour of Adani Power Maharashtra Limited (APML), wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Power Limited, via an exchange filing.

The order of the Court was in the matter of compensation under Change in Law for domestic coal shortfall pursuant to changes in New Coal Distribution Policy (NCDP).

MSEDCL had challenged various parameters under which Hon’ble APTEL had permitted APML to claim recovery of alternate fuel costs under Change in Law clauses corresponding to 2500 MW in the Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) signed with APML for supply of power from its 3300 MW Supercritical power plant at Tiroda, Maharashtra.

This judgment of the Hon’ble Court brings to conclusion this longoutstanding regulatory matter, the company stated in the filing.

Read Also
Adani Enterprises declared Preferred Bidder for Ballada Bauxite Block by Odisha government
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Supreme Court judgment in favour of Adani Power dismissing appeal by Maharashtra State Electricity...

Supreme Court judgment in favour of Adani Power dismissing appeal by Maharashtra State Electricity...

BHEL awarded the CBIP Award 2022 for 'Best Contribution in Solar Energy’

BHEL awarded the CBIP Award 2022 for 'Best Contribution in Solar Energy’

ITC Ltd incorporates ITC Fibre Innovations Ltd as wholly-owned subsidiary

ITC Ltd incorporates ITC Fibre Innovations Ltd as wholly-owned subsidiary

Gold prices rise, silver remains unchanged in early trade

Gold prices rise, silver remains unchanged in early trade

'More optimistic than ever about India's progress': Bill Gates writes in official blog after meeting...

'More optimistic than ever about India's progress': Bill Gates writes in official blog after meeting...