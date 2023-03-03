e-Paper Get App
Adani Enterprises declared Preferred Bidder for Ballada Bauxite Block by Odisha government

Mundra Aluminium Limited, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the company recently participated in the auction proceedings invited by Government of Odisha

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, March 03, 2023, 11:37 AM IST
article-image
Adani Enterprises declared Preferred Bidder for Ballada Bauxite Block by Odisha government | Image: Adani Enterprises (Representative)

Adani Enterprises Limited announced that Mundra Aluminium Limited (MAL) is a wholly owned subsidiary of the company, incorporated with an objective of carrying out the business of mining, refining, smelting, development, production and operations of bauxite, alumina and aluminium, via an exchange filing.

MAL recently participated in the auction proceedings invited by Government of Odisha.

The company informed that based on the outcome of the auction proceedings, MAL has been declared as 'Preferred Bidder' and subsequently a Letter of Intent (LOI) dated 1st March 2023 has been issued by Govt. of Odisha in respect of the Ballada Bauxite Block mineral block in Odisha.

