Adani Enterprises declared Preferred Bidder for Ballada Bauxite Block by Odisha government | Image: Adani Enterprises (Representative)

Adani Enterprises Limited announced that Mundra Aluminium Limited (MAL) is a wholly owned subsidiary of the company, incorporated with an objective of carrying out the business of mining, refining, smelting, development, production and operations of bauxite, alumina and aluminium, via an exchange filing.

MAL recently participated in the auction proceedings invited by Government of Odisha.

The company informed that based on the outcome of the auction proceedings, MAL has been declared as 'Preferred Bidder' and subsequently a Letter of Intent (LOI) dated 1st March 2023 has been issued by Govt. of Odisha in respect of the Ballada Bauxite Block mineral block in Odisha.