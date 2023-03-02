Adani Wilmar launches Kohinoor Biryani Kit, helps prepare authentic biryani in 30-minutes | Image: Adani Wilmar (Representative)

Adani Wilmar Limited (AWL), packaged food FMCG company, has announced the launch of Kohinoor Hyderabadi Biryani Kit as part of their expansion of the ready-to-cook range, as per an exchange filing.

Under the Kohinoor brand, the do-it-yourself (DIY) biryani kit helps connoisseurs prepare restaurant-like authentic biryani in 30 minutes.

The brand-new offering will be available in two variants - Hyderabadi which will be followed by Lucknowi, priced at Rs 159.

Talking about the launch of its new biryani kit range, Mr. Vineeth Viswambharan, Associate Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Adani Wilmar Limited said: “Biryani is India’s most loved dish. However, getting the taste right when prepared at home can be challenging. Kohinoor Biryani Kit not only helps ease the preparation process but also captures the authentic quality of the dish in no time. We believe this will make a great addition to our existing product portfolio and will strengthen our presence in the ready-to-cook segment.”

What's in the kit

The kit comprises 200g of best quality authentic basmati rice, 125g of biryani masala paste, 2g of whole aromatic spices, and 12g of raita seasoning. Vegetables or meat can be added during preparation.

The product is currently available on Amazon, on the company’s own D2C app Fortune Online and its retail stores Fortune Mart.

‘Biryani’, a widely enjoyed food of celebration, is mostly ordered through food delivery applications. Kohinoor Biryani Kit will be available in modern format stores such as Reliance, D-Mart, etc., and through e-commerce platforms like Swiggy, Big Basket, Flipkart, BlinkIt and general trade stores, which include self-service and high-end stores.

Earlier in 2022, Adani Wilmar acquired the renowned Kohinoor Brand – domestic (India region) from McCormick Switzerland GMBH.