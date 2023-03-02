Not inked definitive pact for $800-mln debt facility, says Adani Green Energy | Image: Adani Group (Representative)

Adani Green Energy Ltd. stated that it has not finalised any agreements for debt facilities outside of the ordinary course of business, via an exchange filing today.

The Adani Group reportedly received a commitment for a $800 million debt facility, which will be used to refinance Adani Green Energy's $750 million bond due in September 2024, according to a report that appeared in The Economic Times on Wednesday. This prompted the company to issue the clarification.

Shares of Adani Green were locked in a 5% upper circuit at ₹535 on NSE at10:50 IST.