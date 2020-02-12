States may get only ₹20K cr more as FY20 GST compensation

The Centre is likely to pay only 200 bln rupees more in 2019-20 (Apr-Mar) to states as compensation for revenue losses on account of the goods and services tax, a senior finance ministry official said.

The government has exhausted the initial Budget estimate of Rs 1.01 lakh crore for compensation and the revised estimate has given an additional Rs 20000 crore of funds, the official said.

The Budget for 2020-21 had revised the expenditure for compensation to states to 1.21 trln rupees from 1.01 trln rupees.

"The only way we can exceed (revised estimate for payment of compensation to states) is if supplementary is given," official said.