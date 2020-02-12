Centre to raise Rs 46K cr as late GST payment interest

The government has discovered a new revenue stream to make up for the shortfall in GST collection and is looking to collect Rs 46,000 crore as interest on late payment of tax.

Tax experts disputed the number saying government had promised to hand-hold the taxpayers at the time of migration to the new indirect tax regime by waiving off interest and penalties for filing their tax returns. Further, it has now resorted to extremely harsh measures to boost its tax kitty.

Moreover, the levying of interest would trigger huge litigations with taxpayers challenging the demand.