FM Nirmala Sitharaman hints at once a year GST recast

She said at the same time, the central and state governments aren't able to assess what they'll earn through GST in the whole year. "So, rate reduction or increase every three months, when the GST council meets, is periodically bringing in a certain level of uncertainty.

"Now we literally proposed to the GST Council, not formally, but as part of a small discussion, we have said can we consider a situation where once in a year alone we would do any rate rationalisation -- reduction or increase, and everything else, and not every three months," she said.

Sitharaman also denied that the GST collections have been coming down. "It has not come down. There was just once when it dipped," said the Union minster.

She said over the past three months, the exact amount of collection each month has crossed Rs 1 lakh crore. In January, the collection was Rs 1.11 lakh crore.

She said the GST administrators have benefited because of data analytics, (which has helped them in) "plugging the loopholes in collection, understanding who, where, when is gaming the system, plugging the fraudulent practices".