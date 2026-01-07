 DIIs Boost Indian Markets As Mutual Fund Assets Surge
Domestic institutional investors recorded a 12–20% rise in assets in 2025, providing strong support to Indian markets amid weak foreign flows. Mutual funds led the surge, with equity assets rising over 20% and buying nearly Rs 4.9 lakh crore worth of shares. Insurers, pension funds, and AIFs also saw sharp asset growth.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, January 07, 2026, 01:56 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: India’s top domestic institutional investors reported a 12 per cent to 20 per cent surge in assets across multiple segments during 2025, underscoring continued local support for equity and debt markets even as foreign investor assets growth softened. Mutual funds led the expansion, with equity assets up 20.6 per cent to Rs 52.25 lakh crore from Rs 43.34 lakh crore a year earlier, and their combined equity and debt assets climbed 23.34 per cent to Rs 73.21 lakh crore from Rs 59.35 lakh crore, as per data.

Mutual funds bought about Rs 4.88 lakh crore of Indian equities in 2025, versus Rs 4.3 lakh crore a year earlier, the data showed. Insurance companies and domestic pension funds also saw their equity assets rising with the former witnessing a 12.6 per cent surge to Rs 26.81 lakh crore and latter posting 66 per cent jump to Rs 4.38 lakh crore. Collectively they bought more than Rs 1.4 lakh crore of Indian equities during the year.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

