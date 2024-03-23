Skoda Superb And Octavia Sedans Set For Exciting Return To Indian Market

Skoda Octavia |

Car enthusiasts in India have something exciting to look forward to: the return of the popular performance sedans, the Skoda Superb and the Octavia. Skoda India recently says they will bring back both the cars to the Indian market by middle of 2024. These cars were taken off the market in India in April 2023 and June 2023, respectively, because not enough customers were buying them.

At first, they will probably be imported because getting ready to build them here takes a lot of time and money. Skoda has said they are starting with Superb. They expect to launch the Laurent and Klement variants by the middle of the year. They have not given any specific date for when the Octavia will come back, but it will be available in India in 2024.

Since it was first launched in 2001, the Superb has been one of Skoda’s most important cars. This fancy car has a roof that slopes down, a big butterfly grille, special LED headlights, and a new 19-inch wheels in its new version.

The Skoda Superb is expected to give a strong driving experience because of its 2.0-litre, turbo-petrol engine. This engine make 187bhp and 320Nm of peak torque, and it follows BS6 Phase 2 emission norms. It comes with a 7-speed DSG twin-clutch gearbox. The car can speed up from 0 to 100 kilometres per hour in about 7.8 seconds.

Skoda Superb

In other update, Skoda India is preparing to introduce significant updates for it Slavia sedan and Kushaq SUV, both key models in its India 2.0 strategy and well-received in the market. Despite achieving a five-star safety rating under Global NCAP’s new crash test program, competitors with more features have gained larger market shares over time.

To stay modern, the Czech manufacturer will add advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) to the updated models, along with various other feature enhancements. Skoda’s midsize vehicles have been noticeably lacking ADAS Level 2 technology, a feature already present in competitors like Honda, Hyundai, and Kia, who offer it in popular models such as the City, Creta, and Seltos.