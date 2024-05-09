The British Masterpiece: Bentley Reveals The New Mulliner

By: Vikrant Durgale | May 09, 2024
The latest creation from Bentley Mulliner, the Batur Convertible, is a modern coachbuilding masterwork. This opulent two-seater is Bentley's third custom design from the current era.
This car, which is limited to just 16 pieces worldwide, marks a new high point in Bentley's quest to fuse premium design with powerful performance.
The iconic 6L twin-turbocharged W12 engine from Bentley, which produces a powerful 750 horsepower, is the engine of the Batur Convertible.
The potent W12, in conjunction with a cutting-edge eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox and a titanium sports exhaust setup,
The Batur Convertible's design blends elements from its predecessors with new features like a retractable roof that can be deployed in just 19 seconds, creating a unique yet nostalgic design.
The main attraction of the Batur Convertible is its personalization. With the variety of customization options offered by Mulliner, Bentley's in-house bespoke division, customers can almost completely customize their vehicle.
The Bently is further enhanced by a custom grille and painstakingly made 22-inch wheels, which highlight Mulliner's exceptional attention to detail.
