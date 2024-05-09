 'Hire Fast, Fire Faster’: Former Facebook Employee's 10 Lessons From Working Under Mark Zuckerberg Before Getting Fired
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusiness'Hire Fast, Fire Faster’: Former Facebook Employee's 10 Lessons From Working Under Mark Zuckerberg Before Getting Fired

'Hire Fast, Fire Faster’: Former Facebook Employee's 10 Lessons From Working Under Mark Zuckerberg Before Getting Fired

Noah Kagan is now the CEO of AppSumo, an platform used for buying and selling digital products.

Oliviya KunjumonUpdated: Thursday, May 09, 2024, 03:55 PM IST
article-image
Former Facebook Employee's 10 Lessons From Working Under Mark Zuckerberg | @noahkagan/X

A former employee at Facebook, Naoh Kagan, recently on his social media platform X, formerly Twitter, shared post highlighting the 10 obvious-lessons that he had learned from working directly under Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg before getting fired from the company.

In the post, he added that, he was the 30th employee at Facebook.

The post read, "I was employee #30 at Facebook. Then I got fired. Now I’m the CEO of a $100 million company. 10 non-obvious lessons I learned from working directly under Mark Zuckerberg."

Noah Kagan is now the CEO of AppSumo, an platform used for buying and selling digital products.

Read Also
Air India Express Fiasco: Airline Issues Ultimatum To Employees, Asks Them Report By 4PM Or Leave
article-image

The 10 non-obvious lesson he learnt include:

1) Have a big-ass vision

2) Hire fast, fire faster

3) “People” not “Users”

4) Give ownership to the team

5) Pay attention to details

6) Scratch your own itch

7) Treat your employees well

8) Only hire A players

9) Move fast

10) Focus on ONE goal

Read Also
Go Digit On The Block: Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma Backed Company To Issue IPO On 15 May
article-image

Netizens reaction

Kagan also shared the details of each of the lessons he learnt at working under Zuckerberg which now has become a viral thread with millions of views. The post also got many responses from netizens reacting to it.

“You don’t grow fast by doing many things, but by doing ONE thing extremely well,” added an X user.

"Great insights Noah. I get hung up on number 5. When I ran an medical office 15 years ago. I obsessed over a semicolon vs comma," wrote another X user.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Dalal Street Drowns In Red: Sensex Slips Over 1,000 Points As Broad Sell-Off Continues

Dalal Street Drowns In Red: Sensex Slips Over 1,000 Points As Broad Sell-Off Continues

India's Exports Rise in 115 Nations Out Of 238 Destinations in 2023-24: Govt Data

India's Exports Rise in 115 Nations Out Of 238 Destinations in 2023-24: Govt Data

As Rate Cut Hopes Decline; US Markets See a Slowdown

As Rate Cut Hopes Decline; US Markets See a Slowdown

'Hire Fast, Fire Faster’: Former Facebook Employee's 10 Lessons From Working Under Mark Zuckerberg...

'Hire Fast, Fire Faster’: Former Facebook Employee's 10 Lessons From Working Under Mark Zuckerberg...

The British Masterpiece: Bentley Reveals The New Mulliner

The British Masterpiece: Bentley Reveals The New Mulliner