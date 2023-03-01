SK Choudhary takes over as Executive Director & State Head of IndianOil Bihar & Jharkhand

SK Choudhary takes over as Executive Dir & State Head of Indian Oil Bihar & Jharkhand | Image: Indian Oil (Representative)

The nation's largest oil company, IndianOil, announced that Sanjeev Kumar Choudhary has assumed leadership as Executive Director and State Head of the Bihar State Office.

He would be in charge of the states of Bihar and Jharkhand's marketing initiatives.

Choudhary succeeds Vibhash Kumar, who recently retired from the company's employment.

According to a statement released by the company on Tuesday, he played a key role in driving automation and putting end-to-end automation for fuel delivery at more than 25,000 retail outlets across the nation.

He has a significant role in steering IndianOil's new Retail Visual Identity Design, which distinguishes the look and feel of IndianOil Retail Outlets from other oil sector retail outlets, according to the company.

Choudhary, who has a strong technical background, has acted as a catalyst and facilitator in analyzing complex processes and developing innovative solutions to challenges, according to the statement.

"He has organizational skills, analytical thinking, strategic planning, time planning and ability to work under pressure," it said.

In the states of Bihar and Jharkhand, IndianOil operates 102 CNG Outlets in addition to 4 oil terminals, 1 depot, 7 LPG bottling plants, 1,368 LPG distributors, 2,578 retail outlets, and 1.4 crore LPG customers.

Read Also ONGC Ltd announced continuance of Pankaj Kumar as Director