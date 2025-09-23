Cyber Attack Pushes Tata Owned Jaguar Land Rover To Postpone Production

Jaguar Land Rover | Official Tata Motors

Britain's largest auto-maker Jaguar Land Rover is likely to extend production-shutdown well upto the end of September. According to some reports, the Tata-owned JLR was reported as waiting until October for resuming production of the Jaguar Land Rover.

The delay in production is anticipated to cost some million pounds per week. JLR was reported as having found a cyber attack by the end of August, however a forensic audit during the middle of September confirmed that there was no loss of customer data.

The production is likely to affect 33,000 staff as JLR management asked them to stay home during the period of extended production delay, which is likely to add to labour unrest. A financial estimate has reported that a week's delay results in some 50 million pounds worth of loss for the British auto maker. So far, production has been hit for nearly a month.

At the start of this month, a group of English speaking hackers by the name of "Scattered Lapsus$ Hunters" took responsibility on messaging site Telegram for the hack. More details about this are still awaited as the attack has left not only JLR but also their facilities, distributors and vendors affected.

Although Jaguar Land Rover has production facilities around the world in India, US, Slovakia and Brazil, JLR facilities have found it difficult to manufacture parts necessary to assemble the vehicle.

While more confirmation is awaited, it has been widely reported that a lapse of a cyber insurance policy had accentuated financial difficulties for Jaguar Land Rover. JLR's pause on production has taken a toll on British Automobile manufacturing industry with British ministers pitching in financial assistance as well as loan schemes to help the iconic British car manufacturer get back on track.