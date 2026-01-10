 SEBI Proposes Unified Trading Rulebook With 54 Changes To Simplify Rules & Reduce Compliance Burden
SEBI has proposed a major overhaul of trading rules at stock exchanges, consolidating overlapping provisions across equity and commodity segments into a single framework. The 54 changes include merging bulk and block deal disclosures at the PAN level, separating clearing corporation rules, uniform penalties, tabular presentation of circuit breakers and call auctions, and removing redundancies.

IANSUpdated: Saturday, January 10, 2026, 12:49 PM IST
File Image |

Mumbai: Markets regulator Securities and Exchanges Board of India (SEBI) has proposed a comprehensive overhaul of trading‑related rules at stock exchanges to consolidate overlapping provisions and ease compliance for market participants. The consultation paper recommended merging overlapping provisions on trading, price bands, circuit breakers, bulk and block deal disclosures, call auctions and liquidity enhancement schemes, according to an official statement.

The regulator proposed a total of 54 changes which include merging rules covering both equity and commodity segments into a single framework. The merging involves provisions on margin trading facility (MTF), unique client codes, PAN requirements, trading hours and daily price limits. "Disclosure related provisions for bulk deals and block deals may be merged together. Further clarity may be provided on bulk deal disclosure, i.e. bulk deal information be disseminated by exchanges at client level (i.e. at PAN level) executed across members," the statement said.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

