 Kissht Parent OnEMI, Indo MIM, & More Get SEBI Nod For IPOs Totalling ₹3,000 Crore
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessKissht Parent OnEMI, Indo MIM, & More Get SEBI Nod For IPOs Totalling ₹3,000 Crore

Kissht Parent OnEMI, Indo MIM, & More Get SEBI Nod For IPOs Totalling ₹3,000 Crore

Sebi has approved IPOs of five companies—OnEMI Technology Solutions (Kissht parent), Indo MIM, Kusumgar, Alcobrew Distilleries India, and Aastha Spintex—aiming to raise over ₹3,000 crore combined. OnEMI and Indo MIM each plan ₹1,000 crore fresh issues, while Kusumgar’s ₹650 crore is pure OFS. Approvals follow a record 2025 primary market with ₹1.76 lakh crore raised through IPOs.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, January 10, 2026, 09:09 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: As many as five companies, including fintech platform Kissht's parent OnEMI Technology Solutions and precision components maker Indo MIM, have secured Sebi approval to launch their IPOs, an update with the markets regulator showed on Friday. Besides, engineered fabric manufacturer Kusumgar, spirit maker Alcobrew Distilleries India and Aastha Spintex have received approvals from the regulator.

Together, these five companies are eyeing a fundraising of over Rs 3,000 crore through IPOs. These companies, which filed their preliminary IPO papers with Sebi between August and October, received observations between December 29 and January 8, the update showed. In regulatory parlance, receipt of observations allows companies to proceed with their public issues.

Read Also
Big update On Reliance Jio IPO Plans, Company May Sell 2.5% Stake In India’s Largest-Ever Listing
article-image

OnEMI Technology Solutions' IPO is a combination of fresh issue of shares worth Rs 1,000 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 88.79 lakh equity shares by existing investors, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP). Proceeds from its fresh issuance will be utilised for augmenting the capital base of its subsidiary, Si Creva, to meet its future capital requirements and the rest for general corporate purposes.

Indo MIM's IPO involves a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 1,000 crore, along with an OFS of 12.97 crore equity shares by shareholders, draft papers showed. The company plans to utilise proceeds for debt payment, and the remaining towards general corporate purposes. Kusumgar's Rs 650 crore IPO is entirely an OFS by promoters. Since the issue is an OFS, Mumbai-based firms will not receive any proceeds from it, and the funds will go entirely to the selling shareholders.

FPJ Shorts
Swiss Ski Resort Fire: Co-Owner Jessica Moretti Gives Tearful Apology To Victims Of La Constellation Inferno After Husband's Arrest; Video
Swiss Ski Resort Fire: Co-Owner Jessica Moretti Gives Tearful Apology To Victims Of La Constellation Inferno After Husband's Arrest; Video
Vodafone Idea Shares Surge 9% Early, End 2% Lower Despite Government AGR Dues Relief
Vodafone Idea Shares Surge 9% Early, End 2% Lower Despite Government AGR Dues Relief
Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben's Udaipur Wedding: Bride-To-Be Glows In Multi-Hued Sangeet Lehenga, Switches To Yellow Look For Haldi
Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben's Udaipur Wedding: Bride-To-Be Glows In Multi-Hued Sangeet Lehenga, Switches To Yellow Look For Haldi
Mumbai Weather Update For Jan 10, 2026: Cool Morning Brings Brief Relief, But City’s Air Turns Unhealthy As Pollution Persists; Overall AQI At 205
Mumbai Weather Update For Jan 10, 2026: Cool Morning Brings Brief Relief, But City’s Air Turns Unhealthy As Pollution Persists; Overall AQI At 205
Read Also
Amagi Media Labs’ ₹1,788 Crore IPO To Open On January 13, Price Band Set At ₹361
article-image

Alcobrew Distilleries India's maiden offering involves a fresh issue aggregating up to Rs 258.26 crore and an OFS of 1.8 crore shares by a promoter, the draft papers showed. Funds raised through the fresh issue will be utilised towards funding business expansion, working capital requirements, and general corporate purposes. Aastha Spintex is aiming to raise Rs 160 solely through the fresh issue of shares with no OFS component.

The approval comes against the backdrop of a blockbuster year for the primary market. In 2025, companies raised a record nearly Rs 1.76 lakh crore through IPOs, buoyed by strong domestic liquidity, resilient investor sentiment and a supportive macroeconomic environment. This surpassed the Rs 1.6 lakh crore mobilised by 90 firms in 2024 and the Rs 49,436 crore raised by 57 companies in 2023. 

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

CBIC Warns Of Fake GST Notices & Summons, Urges Taxpayers To Verify DIN & Report Frauds

CBIC Warns Of Fake GST Notices & Summons, Urges Taxpayers To Verify DIN & Report Frauds

Vodafone Idea Shares Surge 9% Early, End 2% Lower Despite Government AGR Dues Relief

Vodafone Idea Shares Surge 9% Early, End 2% Lower Despite Government AGR Dues Relief

Elecon Engineering Q3 FY26 Net Profit Falls 33% To ₹71.99 Crore Amid Rising Expenses

Elecon Engineering Q3 FY26 Net Profit Falls 33% To ₹71.99 Crore Amid Rising Expenses

Kissht Parent OnEMI, Indo MIM, & More Get SEBI Nod For IPOs Totalling ₹3,000 Crore

Kissht Parent OnEMI, Indo MIM, & More Get SEBI Nod For IPOs Totalling ₹3,000 Crore

RBI Fixes ₹890 Crore WMA Limit For Delhi Government To Help Meet Any Temporary Mismatch In...

RBI Fixes ₹890 Crore WMA Limit For Delhi Government To Help Meet Any Temporary Mismatch In...